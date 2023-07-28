She’s Sharing 3 Ways To Keep You Dog Safe During A Heatwave

As we close out July, we can feel things starting to really warm up outside.

We’re in the thick of summer, and heat waves are starting to spread across the country. While we may be the ones allowed to complain about the heat vocally, we’re not the only ones suffering from it. Our pets have to deal with the heat, too!

Many of us are dog owners, and we want to keep our pups happy and healthy year-round. It can be hard to do during a heatwave, but thankfully, animal TikTok content creator Chas (@thorugh.the.lleaves) has shared some tips on how to look out for your dogs in extreme heat.

Chas’ first tip is knowing what to do when your dog starts excessively panting after being outside.

“Do not give them water right away,” says Chas.

“Allowing them to cool down first will help prevent the life-threatening bloat which is especially common in large breeds.”

So when you first get back inside, steer your dog away from water for a few minutes and let them cool down in some air conditioning before letting them quickly chug a bunch of water.

Who doesn’t love letting their pup indulge in some kind of frozen treat over the summer? If you want to give your pup a pet-safe popsicle or ice cream, make sure it’s in something that allows them to consume it slowly, like a slow feeder.

This will make it safer for them to eat and, as a bonus, provide them with great mental enrichment.

