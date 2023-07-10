She’s Talking About How She Wore A Bodysuit On A First Date With A Guy, And When Things Started To Get Physical, He Couldn’t Figure Out How To Remove Her Bodysuit

Women have known the struggle of unclasping complicated garments since puberty. But some guys just can’t seem to get the hang of it, no matter how much practice they’ve had.

The clasp is their worst enemy. Their fumbling fingers tug, pull, and yank at the buckles and hooks until they finally exhaust themselves and relinquish the task over to you. Then, they watch with a mix of amazement and embarrassment as you undo your clothing in mere seconds.

Whether it’s bras or bodysuits, these articles of clothing apparently are mysteries that can’t be solved.

Running a marathon or decoding complex mathematical equations are simpler activities for certain guys than dealing with women’s clothing.

It makes you wonder: if we can unclasp a hook behind our backs, how are they not able to do it when it’s right in front of them?

TikToker Victoria Staff (@victoria_staff) is talking about how she wore a bodysuit on a first date with a guy. And when things started to get physical between them, he worked harder than he ever had in his life to figure out how to remove her bodysuit.

“Guys don’t always understand how women’s clothing works. So I would suggest not wearing a bodysuit on a first date,” she said.

“He yanks with the power of a thousand men. I believe I lost the ability to bear children in that moment.”

Victoria advises that until you are able to determine a guy’s knowledge of women’s clothing, you should refrain from wearing bodysuits.

