It Might Be Outdated To Ask A Bride’s Father For Her Hand In Marriage, But Here Are A Few Arguments As To Why You Still Should Do This

While some people may think that a groom asking a bride’s father for his permission to marry her might be an outdated tradition, there are a lot of positive aspects to consider before ditching it entirely.

Then, of course, you can determine if this custom is important to you or not.

This tradition originally started in ancient Rome, where a groom would give a symbolic coin to the father of the bride, and if the coin was accepted, that meant that the groom now had permission to marry her.

In those times, the decision for a woman to marry was based solely on her father and no one else.

While this is not typically the case these days, there are still some important parts of the sentiment and alternative ways to view the tradition that people find romantic.

If asking for permission sounds too old-fashioned to you, consider asking for a blessing instead.

While the bride’s father’s approval is not necessarily required anymore in order to get married, it is still something most new couples would love to have. Any and all familial support is a heartwarming thing to have for the bride and the groom alike.

You can also view asking for the father’s blessing as a sign of respect. If creating a bond and relationship with your in-laws is important to you, asking for their blessing will surely make them feel valued and respected.

It will also give them the impression that you take your relationship with their child seriously and that you have a sense of maturity about you. Parents, especially if they are from an older generation, really appreciate traditions like these ones!

