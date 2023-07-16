She’s Well-Off And Could Afford To Be A Bridesmaid For A Girl’s Wedding In Her Friend Group, But She Said No Because She Would Rather Not Have To Spend Close To $2,000 For Her Dress Alone

Have you ever been stuck in a friendship with someone who picks on you?

One woman was asked to be the bridesmaid of a woman in her friend group who isn’t very nice to her. When she realized she’d have to pay for everything leading up to the wedding, she declined the offer.

She’s 28-years-old and friends with two other women around her age. One of them is Anne, who she’s very close to and considers a dear friend. Then, there’s Belle.

“I do not like Belle at all,” she explained.

“The feeling is mutual. She is a bully, and she is only nice when she is drunk. Belle only likes to see me to compare our lives and try to put me down.”

She’s gotten stuck hanging out with Belle because Anne often feels guilty about leaving her out since she has no other friends.

So despite their complicated history, she invited Belle to be one of her bridesmaids when she got married last year. She knew Belle would make a fuss if she weren’t in the bridal party since Anne was her maid of honor.

Leading up to her wedding, she paid for everything her bridal party needed, including their dresses and bachelorette party expenses. She didn’t want to burden her bridesmaids and could afford everything.

Her wedding happened without a hitch, and everyone had a great time.

