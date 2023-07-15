The Worst Date That He’s Ever Been On Ended With Him Yelling In A Girl’s Face And Rushing Out Of Her Home As Quickly As Possible

Some dates can be really great, while others are the disaster of a lifetime. TikToker Robert Homer (@bobbyforprofit) is elaborating on the worst date he’s ever been on in Toronto. It ended with him yelling in his date’s face and rushing out of her home as quickly as possible.

For the purposes of this story, she will hereby be called Samantha. So here’s what happened on his date with Samantha. They met at Robert’s workplace, and their interaction was pretty brief. She was older than him but seemed like a lot of fun.

They decided to get together at a pub near her place to watch a hockey game. He arrived at the pub before her, so she told him to let the bartender know he was meeting her.

Once he informed the bartender that he was meeting Samantha, the bartender gave him a concerned look and pointed him toward Samantha’s designated spot.

He sat down in the booth and perused the menu. The nachos were thirty dollars, and a pint of beer was eleven bucks. He ended up ordering a beer anyway.

Samantha walked into the pub wearing a leather jacket and ripped jeans. He asked about how she had her own spot there. She explained that she was a regular customer and that the last time she was there, she made a scene.

Apparently, her ex-husband had told her he was suddenly taking a trip out of the country, which meant she had to cancel her vacation to the Bahamas to watch their kids, sending her into a fit of rage. She started banging on the table to demonstrate, on the verge of causing yet another scene.

After a few beers, she invited him back to her house. When they arrived, they traveled up about three or four flights of stairs to her bedroom, where she served him some red wine and turned on a comedy video.

However, Robert didn’t really find the video funny at all. In fact, it was extremely distasteful and offensive, so he told Samantha that he would rather watch something else, which she rolled her eyes at.

