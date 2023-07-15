She’s Wondering What Dating Advice Your Younger Self Needed To Hear

We’ve all heard the saying, “Hindsight is 20/20.” But this expression could not be more accurate when applied to dating.

Perhaps you look back on high school flings or college romances and shudder with regret. Maybe you spent too much time trying to get through to someone who was emotionally unavailable or wasted too much effort trying to change someone who did not want to better themselves.

Right now, you could also be in the thick of it– trying to navigate the infamous dating pool while attempting to keep a clear head.

One 29-year-old woman is currently in the same boat and has been feeling so exhausted, drained, and burnt out from dating around and hooking up that she actually just wants to give up searching altogether.

“I want a life partner, but I don’t want to be stressed about it or constantly feel like I’m settling,” she vented.

“I want to have fun, but it gets tough being alone.”

That’s why she recently turned to Reddit for some advice– asking seasoned relationship vets to reflect on their past romances and share their insights.

“What advice would you give your younger self on dating?” she wondered.

A bunch of people from the online community responded, all sharing pretty helpful tidbits.

