Why Do We Even Say “I Do?” Well, Here’s The History Behind Marriage

Today, marriages are often seen as a beautiful bond between two people to celebrate their love and commitment to each other.

For a custom that has withstood the test of time, many wonder when it even began.

Throughout the earlier years of marriage, the practice was not often seen as an act of love. In fact, feelings were sometimes the last thing on people’s minds, and they were more focused on the political and potentially monetary aspects of the partnership.

Surprisingly, when marriages first began, they were not considered a legal or religious practice but rather a casual trade tool. In the years 410 to 1066, the Anglo-Saxons inhabited England, which is where the earliest records of marriage come from.

During this time, marriages were looked at as simple understandings between tribes to create a peaceful bond between the two families.

This would often mean drama-free trading relationships and an overall friendly alliance.

When the 11th century began, marriage became more of a political act rather than anything else. Arranged marriages became more popular, whether you were a royal or not, and in the year 1140, the Decretum Gratian was created.

This new requirement insisted on the consent of the bride and groom in order to make the marriage legal and official, which was not a necessity before.

The Council of Trent decided upon marriage being one of the seven sacraments of the Catholic church in 1563. This was the beginning of more religious and more modern marriages that did not always have to focus on political advantage or family alliances.

