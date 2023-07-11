She Upset Her Cousin After Telling Her She Couldn’t Dog Sit For Her Like Always Because She’s Too Busy Taking Care Of Her 3 Half-Sisters

It’s quite messed up when people expect you to do favors for them while you’re going through a rough time.

One woman recently upset her cousin after telling her she couldn’t babysit her dog like she’s done for the last few years because she’s too busy taking care of three kids.

She’s married and has had a special deal with her cousin for the last six years. Every summer, her cousin goes on a week-long trip, so she and her husband stay at her sister’s house two hours away and take care of her dog, Monty, while she’s gone.

“We love the dog, and it is always a pleasure, which she pays us for even though we would do it for free,” she said,

However, her life drastically changed when she and her husband took in her two half-sisters, who are under 10-years-old, in November of 2021 because her father and his wife were unfit to care for them.

So, last summer, she told her cousin that when she went on her trip, she’d have to drop Monty off and let him stay at her house since driving the kids over would be too difficult.

Then, her cousin claimed it would be more difficult to transport Monty than the kids, so she gave in and brought her family to her cousin’s house.

Unfortunately, visiting her cousin’s house was more stressful than fun or relaxing since juggling little kids and a dog can be a lot.

This year, her cousin called her at the end of May to let her know when she’d be on her annual vacation in August so they could make a plan for Monty. But not long after they spoke, she received some shocking news.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.