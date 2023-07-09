She Tried To Get Rid Of Her Ouija Board And Bent It In Half Before Throwing It In The Trash, But Then She Found It Months Later In Perfect Condition At The Bottom Of A Box Of Toys

Do you have a story involving a Ouija board?

One of the many trends that has gone viral on TikTok is users sharing videos detailing their own horrifying stories of when they used a Ouija board.

Medical medium Shanell (@defineyourglow) shared her childhood Ouija board story, and it’s pretty wild.

When Shanell was about six-years-old, a friend from her neighborhood brought over her Ouija board and started using it with her and her sister.

They closed themselves in a room and closed the blinds to make the room pitch black and extra spooky. At one point, while playing with the Ouija board, the blinds suddenly opened, and the streetlights came flooding in.

“We didn’t even hear them opening,” remembers Shanell.

Once they saw the light coming in, Shanell, her friend, and her sister ran out of the room screaming. They swore never to mess with the Ouija board again and threw it away.

Shanell thought that would be the last time she saw the Ouija board, but she was wrong.

One year later, Shanell and her family started getting ready to move to a new house. While cleaning out her closet, she found the same Ouija board she had tried to get rid of.

