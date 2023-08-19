Before She Disappeared While Driving Home Alone To Colorado, She Called Her Dad To Say She Was Lost In A Rural Area In Texas

Last year, a woman who just started a new job purchased a new town in her Louisiana hometown and began to drive it back to her new home in Colorado. Tragically, she got lost on the road, and no one has seen her since.

Caitlyn Rose Case is a 33-year-old woman from Houma, Louisiana, who had just made a big move to Blackhawk, Colorado. She got a new job at the Lodge Casino in 2022 and worked in their engineering department as a technical mechanic.

Caitlyn was enjoying her new job and, in the summer, decided to fly back to her hometown, purchase a new car, visit with family, and then drive back to Colorado alone.

Caitlyn flew into Louisiana on July 31st, 2022. She got herself a 2006 black GMC Envoy, stayed in Louisiana for a few days, and left for Colorado on August 4th.

Caitlyn stayed in touch with her family throughout her travels and allegedly told them she had some issues with her navigation system.

On the second day of her trip, August 5th, Caitlyn was driving through Texas when she called her dad around 5:00 p.m.

She called him because she was lost in a rural area along Highway 271 near Bogata, Texas, and her navigation system was not working.

Her dad tried to help her manually find her way back to where she needed to be, but the call eventually cut out, most likely due to a bad connection.

That was the last time anyone from Caitlyn’s family spoke to her.

