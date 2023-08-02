Have You Ever Wondered About If You Should Wear Your Engagement Ring On Your Wedding Day?

As your wedding day draws nearer, you may start to have some questions that may not often be discussed or even thought about.

Have you ever wondered whether or not you’re supposed to wear your engagement ring on your wedding day when your partner will be placing a wedding band on your ring finger?

After accepting your engagement ring after your partner proposes to you, traditionally, the ring gets placed on the ring finger of your left hand and is worn throughout the rest of your engagement.

On your wedding day, however, standard etiquette calls for it to be worn on the ring finger of your right hand.

This way, during the ceremony, your wedding band can be placed on your left hand, and then after the ceremony, you can stack your engagement ring on top of the band.

It’s a common belief that your wedding band should be the ring closest to your heart.

While this may be a traditional route to take, as always, the choices you make at your wedding are yours. Maybe you will decide to wear your engagement ring on a totally different finger or choose to stack your wedding band on top of where your engagement ring already is.

Or, if you’d rather not bother rearranging your rings during your wedding ceremony, there are plenty of options to keep your engagement ring safe while your wedding band has its moment.

Some brides opt to store their engagement ring away in a ring box, either safely at the venue or at home. Leaving it at home takes away the stress of needing to know where it is, and you don’t need to worry about it getting stolen or misplaced.

