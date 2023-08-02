Her Sister-In-Law Yelled At Her For Feeding Her Niece Fancy Food That Only Rich People Can Afford

We all know how important it is to feed kids healthy diets to support their development.

Unfortunately, we live in a time where keeping our kitchens stocked with a lot of healthy and nutritious food is very pricey.

One woman recently upset her sister-in-law after she started introducing her niece to healthier meals that she cannot afford or take the time to cook.

She’s 29 and has been babysitting her five-year-old niece after her sister-in-law became a single mom this year.

Her sister-in-law works a minimum-wage job and wanted to take on some extra shifts, so she began babysitting for her most weekday nights.

The arrangement has been working out really well, and she has a great bond with her niece. However, she became concerned when she noticed her niece’s eating habits.

“I’ve noticed whenever we’ve been over to my sister-in-law’s, her fridge is severely lacking in fresh foods,” she said.

“I totally understand how expensive grocery shopping can be and how much of a privilege it is to buy fresh food each week. Therefore, I don’t blame her one bit. When I first started babysitting my niece, my sister-in-law instructed that her favorite foods were frozen chicken nuggets and fries.”

Her sister-in-law told her that her niece would eat the frozen food every night and be fine with it. Since she loves to cook and is passionate about nutrition, she thought she’d take advantage of the evenings with her niece and introduce her to some healthy foods.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.