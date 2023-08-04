Her Roommate Left Her Food Out And Her Cats Knocked It Off The Counter, And Now Her Roommate Is Demanding She Replace Everything Even Though She Can’t Afford To

This 23-year-old girl has a 24-year-old roommate named Rose, and Rose always meal preps by making her lunches and dinners for the entire week in advance.

Rose cooks very late on Sunday evenings, and she then leaves her containers of food out on the counter overnight so they can cool down.

The containers are always way too hot to just stick in the fridge, so that’s why she leaves all her food out when she goes to bed.

Back in June, she moved both of her cats into the apartment she shares with Rose. In her family’s home, her cats were never allowed to jump up onto the counters.

However, any time there is food left out, her cats will jump onto counters and attempt to get into whatever has been lying around.

“I explained that she should be aware that the cats might try to eat her food or might knock it over if she leaves it out all night, but she brushed me off, saying it was fine,” she said.

“I told her that it was only a matter of time before it happened. Well, it finally happened, I woke Monday morning to the kitchen in a mess because the cats had knocked over several containers onto the floor.”

“I cleaned up and put the rest of the food that still looked fine into the fridge. Overall out of 7 lunches and 7 dinners, about half was ruined.”

As soon as Rose woke up, she informed Rose of the damage her cats had done and said that she was sorry.

