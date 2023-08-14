Her Sister Dumped Her Son On Her, But Then She Moved To America, And Couldn’t Take Him With Her

Moving away from family can be really difficult, especially if you’re very close. But things can get even worse when your family resents you for moving.

One woman had to make a tough decision after her sister left her son with her before she was supposed to move to America.

She is the mom of three children; two are teenagers, and one is 21-years-old and at college. Growing up, she was always very close to her sister, who is separated from her husband and has one son.

Although her brother-in-law visits her nephew, her sister went through a legal battle to try and keep him away from him because of their relationship troubles. In 2020, when her nephew was a year old, her sister found out she had a job opportunity abroad in Canada.

“I was so happy for her, but she had a son, and he did not have a passport or visa, so she asked if he could live with me,” she explained.

“I said okay because I assumed it wouldn’t be for that long, a year or less I could deal with. But he’s my nephew, so I didn’t really mind.”

However, after her sister left her son with her, she didn’t take him back. Her sister hardly ever visited, and she’s cared for her nephew for over two years. Whenever she didn’t have time to watch her nephew, she would leave him with her mom. It was a very challenging time for her, as she wasn’t very wealthy and suddenly was the mother of four children instead of three.

But now, there have been major changes in her life. Her mom recently passed away, and she had plans to move to America with her kids. Because her nephew doesn’t have a passport, she can’t take him with her.

As soon as she found out she was moving, she gave her sister countless warnings as to when she would be leaving so she could get her son. Months went by, and nothing happened. Then, her sister agreed to pick up her son a few weeks before she had to go to America, but when that day came, she never showed up and blocked her calls.

