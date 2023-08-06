Here’s How To Tell If You’re Falling Into A Cycle of Self-Sabotage

Have you ever been told that you or someone you know is self-sabotaging themselves but never really knew what that meant or what it looks like?

Self-sabotaging is something we’ve all done to ourselves at one point or another. It’s essentially something we do or don’t do, which blocks us from reaching our goals and succeeding. The worst part about self-sabotage is that we often don’t realize when we’re doing it.

So, if you’ve been feeling stuck in a rut lately, whether it be relating to your work life, love life, social life, etc., here are some signs that you may be falling prey to self-sabotage.

One of the fastest ways to fall into a cycle of self-sabotage is to hold yourself to incredibly high standards. This is especially true for women, as we often are surrounded by unattainable beauty, body, and lifestyle standards that are exhausting.

Instead of constantly worrying about what everyone else is doing and trying to hit major goals really quickly, set small, achievable goals for yourself. Don’t set yourself up to fail and only focus on yourself and what you want, not what society says you should be doing.

If you often put things off and procrastinate, guess what? You’re sabotaging yourself. Yes, procrastination is a part of life, and small bouts of procrastination are totally normal. However, it’s one thing to put off organizing a junk drawer and another to put off applying for your dream job because you think you’re underqualified or you’re scared to take risks.

Try and adopt the ‘start today’ mentality. One of my favorite sayings is, “A year from now, you will wish you had started today.” Stop holding yourself back, and push yourself to get things done.

If you’ve been stuck in the same routine, in the same place, reliving practically the same day for a while now, there’s a good chance you’re self-sabotaging. Many of us stick to one routine or one job because that’s where we’re comfortable, and we repress the part of ourselves that wonders if there’s something more.

We’re told to get out of our comfort zones for a reason. So, the next time you hear that voice in your head telling you to book that trip, apply for that job, or move to that new city, listen to it!

