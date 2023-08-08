She’s Discussing The Biggest Ick About Men That No One Ever Seems To Talk About

Everybody has a list of things that are total turn-offs for them, but the “ick” is like a turn-off times ten. The “ick” can be brought on by a major red flag or a tiny bad habit, but either way, it’s probable cause for a breakup.

Being rude to waitstaff or chewing with your mouth open are examples of some reasonable icks. But some other seemingly harmless things, such as wearing flip flops, stuttering, or running with a backpack on, can also be considered icks.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, the top-rated ick is when someone smells bad. Additionally, sixteen percent of women reported that a date wearing a tacky watch would give them an ick, and fifteen percent of people surveyed said they caught the ick when someone had an obsession with zodiac signs.

As you can see, almost anything can be classified as an ick. TikToker @wildflowerhairsuite is discussing the biggest ick about men that no one ever seems to talk about.

For her, the thought of a guy setting up a tripod, putting a timer on his phone, and then running back to take a photo with a perfectly arranged backdrop is unbearably icky and actually gives her secondhand embarrassment.

The idea of him posing for different shots and running back to his phone to check how the pictures turned out is also very revolting.

“Oh my god, if you want to get over a man, think of him posing, trying to get a different shot for his Instagram, and then thinking about the Instagram…and then if he tripped on the way back…” she said.

Several TikTok users chimed in, agreeing that this is one of the biggest icks that can be found in guys.

“Then, the idea of going through all the shots and picking the one he thinks we would like… ugh, ew,” commented one user.

