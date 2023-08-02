She’s Opening Up About How She’s Jealous For Not Having A Girl Best Friend

Best friends are wonderful to have. They’re good for lots of things, such as cheering you up after getting dumped, sending you funny memes, and even running errands together.

However, finding yourself a best friend isn’t that simple. You don’t get assigned one at birth. These friendships must be fostered and built on a mutual connection.

It can be a challenge to meet someone who matches your energy and shares the same sense of humor, though. So if you currently don’t have a best friend, that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you. The right person will come along eventually.

TikToker Via (@via..li) is talking about the concept of girl best friends and opening up about how she wishes she could have a close friendship with another girl.

So she was at a café and happened to see two girls sitting together. They were working on their laptops and just generally seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

Via observed them chatting and laughing with one another and presumed that they lived together based on their interactions. It was clear that they were very comfortable around each other.

The sight of them made Via extremely emotional, and she couldn’t help but break down in tears in the middle of the café.

She explained how amazing she thought it would be to have a best friend you could do anything with. And the girls just looked so happy together while she was eating her meal at the café alone.

“It’s just a different type of pain. It’s like when I see couples, I don’t even get jealous, but when I see two girl best friends…I literally look at them, and I just felt like I’m gonna start crying,” said Via.

