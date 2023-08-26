This Is Everything You Need To Know About Successfully Growing Hydrangeas In Pots

Hydrangeas are famous for stealing the show in most yards. But did you know that these beautiful blooms can also be planted in pots?

The brilliance of hydrangeas is that they are adaptable and can flourish in containers as long as you provide them with what they need. So, they make perfect additions to any space– even if you don’t have a large yard or garden. Here’s how you can get started.

First, Where To Put The Pots?

Choosing the perfect spot for your hydrangeas is key. They need a location that enjoys the morning sun but is later shaded from the harsh afternoon rays.

Putting them near a wall or fence to protect them against strong winds can also be beneficial, offering them shelter and the gentle sunlight they adore.

Choosing The Right Container

Selecting an appropriate container is a vital step in this gardening endeavor.

Hydrangeas need space to grow, so your container should be at least 18 inches in diameter to do the trick.

Drainage is also crucial, so ensure that the pot has proper drainage holes to prevent the soil from becoming waterlogged. Remember, any standing water can lead to root rot.

