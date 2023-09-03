Her Friend Went On A Bad Date With An Overly Controlling Guy Who Then Posted A Photo of Her Online Without Her Permission

If you date, you know there are lots of red flags to watch out for when meeting someone for the first time, such as showing up late, talking only about themselves, or displaying controlling behavior.

When you witness the early signs of a controlling man, just know there’s probably more where that came from before deciding to jump into a commitment with him.

TikToker Erin (@blondebimp) is describing a bad date that her friend went on with an overly controlling guy who posted a photo of her online without her permission.

From the beginning of their date, this guy was acting super weird and already trying to exert control over her life. He told her that when they started dating, she would not be allowed to go out without him or have any friends that weren’t his.

After their date, he dropped her back off at her apartment, and she immediately blocked him so he wouldn’t be able to contact her.

Erin wanted to know what this guy looked like, so her friend gave her his Instagram handle. Erin searched for his name on Instagram, but his account was marked as private.

She requested to follow him, and he accepted her request right away. As she scrolled through his photos, she saw that the most recent picture was of her friend walking inside her apartment. He had taken the photo through his car window after dropping her off.

Naturally, Erin messaged him, asking him to delete the picture of her friend. He responded that he must’ve uploaded the photo by accident.

Erin was sure he was lying because he had posted the picture two days ago, so if it truly was a mistake, there was no way he wouldn’t have noticed by now. Luckily, he didn’t make a big fuss about it and did what Erin asked.

