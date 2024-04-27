Her Husband Cheated On Her, So They Opened Up Their Marriage, And Then She Fell In Love With The Guy She Started Seeing

When this 29-year-old woman was pregnant with her first daughter, her 37-year-old husband ended up cheating on her with one of his coworkers.

She understandably felt bitter about what he did, so she sought revenge with one of her coworkers. She never did sleep with this guy, she just did other things with him in order to make her husband feel bad.

“I ended up feeling guilty about the coworker affair and told [my] hubby,” she explained. “We made a promise that if any one of us wanted to cheat, we would just open the marriage up.”

“Which last year, we did. I had my fun but met someone absolutely incredible. I stayed talking to him exclusively up until yesterday when I ended things.”

But this is where she admits she messed up. She and her husband came to an agreement to end their open marriage back in January.

Yet, she still kept on seeing the guy she liked. Not only did she sleep with this guy, but then she wound up falling in love with him on top of that.

She knew the relationship with this guy wouldn’t go anywhere, but that never prevented her from catching feelings for him.

And if you’re thinking that her marriage sounds like a mess, it kind of is. She says her marriage isn’t good at all, but divorce isn’t on the table for them.

It seems like she and her husband are staying together for their kids, as they only let their kids see a happy side of them, and they’re very involved in their family.

