She Dated A Software Engineer From A Big Tech Company Who Constantly Bragged About His Wealth, But Then He Called Her A Gold Digger Because She Never Paid For Any Of Their Dates

When TikToker Alice Dao (@alliolol) was a sophomore in college, she matched with a guy on a dating app who was a software engineer. In his dating profile, he instructed people to try to guess where he worked. He asked her out on a date, to which she agreed.

On the way to the restaurant, she asked him where he worked, and he made her keep guessing until she landed on the right answer. It turned out that he worked at one of the biggest tech companies in the country.

Aside from that weird tidbit, their first date ended up being really nice. He even paid for their meal. They proceeded to go on three or four more dates together.

During their dates, he would always love bomb her, telling her things like how he was looking for a wife and was ready to settle down. He also mentioned that he could see a future with her even though they barely knew each other.

For one of their dates, she invited him over to her place. In preparation for the date, she cleaned her whole apartment and cooked him a homemade meal. For the other dates, they went out as usual, and he paid for all of them, which she thought was normal.

She was still a college student with zero dollars to her name while he was making six figures, so it only made sense that he would be the one covering the bills.

In addition, he constantly brought up how much money he had, bragging about his luxury car and his chair that cost $2,000.

But the day after their last date, he sent her a long text message about how he believed she was a gold digger since she hadn’t paid for any of their dates. He added that he could no longer see a future with her because he didn’t want to pay for everything all the time.

Alice was left utterly confused because their dates had consisted of going to casual places, not fancy, expensive restaurants.

