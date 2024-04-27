She Unknowingly Dated A Married Man Who Spoiled Her Rotten With Expensive Vacations And Lavish Shopping Trips Until It All Came Crashing Down

On the surface, a relationship may appear picture-perfect. You might think that you’ve found the one, only to later stumble upon some deeply buried secrets that shatter the rosy image.

In a video posted to TikTok, ex-reality TV star Stephanie Matto (@stephaniematto) shared how she had unknowingly dated a married man who spoiled her with lavish shopping trips and expensive vacations. When she discovered the truth, she was greatly distressed.

She met him at her place of employment when he came in with a bunch of his coworkers. She was drawn to him instantly, even though he wasn’t really her type. That night, he tipped her a lot of money. Afterward, he asked her if he could take her out on a date sometime.

She agreed to exchange phone numbers with him just because he had tipped her so generously. She didn’t actually expect to hear from him again. However, a week later, he texted her and was persistent about taking her out. She was feeling a little apprehensive about it, so they settled on a lunch date.

The lunch date took place at a nice steakhouse, and it happened to turn into a whole shopping event because he wanted to take her on a shopping spree at some luxury stores. Eventually, things between them developed into a sugar relationship. He spent a lot of money on her and would even pay her to hang out with him.

The strange part was that there was never any physical contact between them except for some hand-holding or the occasional kiss on the cheek. As they spent more and more time together, Stephanie found herself growing more attracted to him.

A year into the relationship, he flew her out to New York City with him, booked her a five-star luxury hotel, and invited her entire family to stay with them. When the trip ended and she returned home, things took a really weird turn. He started acting flaky and stopped consistently answering her text messages.

Finally, she asked him out to lunch because she wanted to figure out what was going on between them. He confessed that he had been getting chronic headaches and had gone to a neurologist who told him that he had a lesion in his brain. He planned to travel to the Philippines for three to four weeks to see some doctors because he had connections there.

For three to four weeks, she did not hear from him at all. She convinced herself that there was bad cell service in the Philippines. She even checked the obituaries every day to make sure the worst hadn’t happened.

