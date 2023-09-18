Her Sister Is In A Psych Facility, But She Doesn’t Want To Help Care For Her New Baby

Three months ago, this woman’s sister had a baby. Her sister’s husband works a lot of hours each week, and he doesn’t do anything to help take care of the baby, using his exhaustion from his job as a convenient excuse.

Throughout her sister’s marriage to her husband, he didn’t clean or cook, so she doesn’t know why her sister thought her husband would put in more effort once the baby was born.

Apparently, her sister’s son doesn’t sleep much, and he also has other health problems, but thankfully nothing major. Currently, he has an ear infection.

Their parents retired and are now living across the country in Florida.

“My sister doesn’t have any friends because she’s incredibly hard to get along with. So, when the baby was coming, she expected me to throw a baby shower (which I didn’t and got chewed out for by our parents), and she’s been constantly asking me to come over and help her,” she said.

“She says she’s overwhelmed with the baby and her health issues.”

She has a full-time job, and when she’s not working, she spends time with her husband and her friends.

“I don’t want to go over there and play maid and babysitter for a sibling I don’t really care for. I don’t like kids at all, either. I’m very child-free,” she explained.

She asked her sister and her brother-in-law if their parents could come to their house to help them take care of the baby, but her brother-in-law rejected the idea, stating that he didn’t want their parents to stay over at the house. Their parents don’t have the money to fly from Florida and then stay in an Airbnb for an extended period of time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.