She Hilariously Taught Her Dog To Tell Her Husband What She Wants

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of us were in lockdown and quarantine, we found a lot of entertainment on TikTok.

There was a specific time when we first discovered Bunny, the dog whose owner had taught her how to communicate using a series of talk buttons she kept on her floor. After a while, many of us became inspired and wanted to see if our pups were capable of the same communication skills.

One woman recently trained her dog to use the talk buttons and act as a messenger between her and her husband.

Sapphie (@sapphie_the_pomsky), short for Sapphire, is a sassy little three-year-old ‘pomsky,’ a mix between a Pomeranian and a Husky.

Amazingly, Sapphie’s parents have taught her how to use talk buttons like Bunny, which help them let her know what she wants. But now, the buttons aren’t only being used to communicate Sapphie’s needs.

Sapphie’s mom is pregnant, and their family is expecting the new baby any day now. Sapphie’s mom is starting to need some extra help day to day.

Sapphie and her parents recently went viral when Sapphie showcased her new skill, which is to use her talk buttons to get her dad to bring stuff to her mom.

“Hey Sapphie, can you tell Daddy to get me some water, please?” asks Sapphie’s mom in a recent viral video.

The camera shows Sapphie zooming downstairs to where her dad is lounging on the couch.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.