She Invented The 180-6 Challenge, Which Is All About Finding Success In Your Life

The summer is officially coming to an end. I’m bummed about it, as I felt like the summer flew by.

However, there are some people out there who are ready for the fall and changes that come with the new season.

Summer is often filled with indulgence, including eating lots of summertime food, having lots of nights out, vacationing, lying around, etc. When September rolls around, many people like to see it as an opportunity for a lifestyle reset.

If you’re looking for a way to change some of your habits and lifestyle choices, perhaps it’s time to try the 180-6 challenge, invented by TikTok creator Aysha Gonzalez (@ayshagonzalez).

Aysha created this lifestyle reset challenge as a way to achieve a positive mental and physical or ‘do a 180’ in six months.

Aysha’s 180-6 challenge involves eight rules that participants must follow in order to find success, and she explained these rules in-depth in a recent TikTok video.

The first rule is all about having confidence.

“You are number one, so look and act like it,” says Aysha.

“You have one person to impress, and that is you. Wake up every morning and impress yourself.”

The first rule of the challenge encourages you to remember that you should only be making this transformation to please yourself, not anyone else.

