She Told Her Best Friend That She Behaved Terribly On Their Vacation, And Now She No Longer Wants To Be Friends With Her

This 24-year-old girl just got back from a vacation that she took with her best friend, who is the same age as her.

She’s been best friends with this girl for upwards of six years, and throughout the entire duration of their friendship, they have really not had a lot of disputes.

They both are excellent communicators, and they both care about finding resolutions when things do head south.

They have been on multiple vacations together, too, without major problems, but they recently went away together, and it was absolutely awful.

“My friend is on the autism spectrum, which sometimes presents sensory and social issues for her. She has improved dramatically over the years but still sometimes struggles,” she explained.

“On this trip, she was rigid and inflexible, and when things didn’t go according to plan, she would pout and whine like a child. It really threw me off, and I felt like I had to be ten steps ahead to make sure things didn’t go wrong, or she would get upset.”

“More than a few times, this was blamed on her autism. When we returned, and her mom picked us up from the airport, the whining intensified, and she even started yelling at her mom in the car, which is really odd for her, and I was appalled.”

She and her best friend were both exhausted from traveling, yet her best friend’s mom was really doing them an enormous favor by picking them up in the first place.

She couldn’t believe that her best friend had the audacity to scream at her mom and treat her terribly when her mom was just trying to help.

