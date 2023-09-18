She’s A Wedding Photographer Who Had To Cancel On A Bride The Night Before Her Wedding

There are a lot of stories of small business owners or professionals getting ‘ghosted’ by their clients. However, not all of those stories end like this one.

One photographer went viral on TikTok after she shared a story about a bride she had to cancel on the night before her wedding.

Shayla Herrington (@shaylamherrington) is an Arkansas-based photographer who has been hired to photograph weddings.

Around three years ago, a bride contacted Shayla and told her she’d like to book her to take pictures for four hours during her wedding ceremony and reception.

Shayla immediately answered the bride and spoke to her on the phone, where she tried to get some details from her.

The bride said she hadn’t picked a wedding venue yet, and Shayla said that was fine but warned her that a few weeks before the wedding, she’d have to fill out a questionnaire which included writing down the venue address and details.

The bride signed Shayla’s booking contract and paid a non-refundable deposit for her services.

“Fast forward a few weeks, and I send her the questionnaire,” recalls Shayla.

“Usually, after the bride fills out the questionnaire, we schedule a time to call and go over a timeline. It had been a week since I sent her the questionnaire, and I still heard nothing.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.