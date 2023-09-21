The Comfort Binge: Why We Can’t Stop Rewatching Old Shows We’ve Seen A Hundred Times

We’ve all been there: curled up on the couch, scrolling through what seems like an endless list of movies and TV shows on Netflix, only to land back on an old favorite we’ve watched a dozen times.

Why do we do this? Why do we gravitate toward the familiar when we have a buffet of new content at our fingertips?

One explanation is mental security. When life gets overwhelming or stressful, we often seek out what’s comfortable and predictable.

There’s peace in knowing how the story will unfold, which characters will make us laugh, and the happy ending that awaits us.

Nostalgia’s Role

Nostalgia plays a big part in this cycle of rewatching old comfort shows, too.

It’s not just about reliving fond memories but also about connecting with a time or place where we felt secure or joyful.

The laughter and light-heartedness of a sitcom might remind us of college dorm-room hangouts or cozy family evenings. So, in a sense, we’re trying to recapture those moments, even if only briefly, through the medium of television.

From A Mental Health Perspective

