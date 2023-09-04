There Are Plenty of Foods That Are Also Rich In Water, And Here Are A Couple Hydrating Vegetables With A High Water Content

You’ve probably heard that most of the human body is made up of water. In men, the average percentage of water in their bodies is 60 percent, while women’s bodies are roughly 55 percent water. Therefore, it’s crucial that we drink enough fluids to keep us well-hydrated.

Failing to drink enough water can lead to dehydration, which can cause symptoms that range from headaches, fatigue, muscle cramps, bloating, and low blood pressure. In more severe cases, organ failure and seizures can occur.

Everyone’s hydration needs vary, depending on factors such as body size, metabolism, activity levels, and the weather. In general, experts recommend drinking between eight to twelve glasses of water per day.

Drinks aren’t the only thing that can help us increase our fluid intake. There are plenty of foods that are also rich in water.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food you can find. They can contain up to 95 percent of water. The hydrating veggie is also one of the lowest in calories, so you can eat a large portion of them without really impacting your diet.

Add cucumber to salads, sandwiches, or soups. You can even make a refreshing cucumber-infused beverage by blending the veggie with mint and lime.

Lettuce

Lettuces like romaine and iceberg can be up to 96 percent of water. Lettuce provides several important nutrients and is high in fiber. So, eating salads is one way to consume more water.

