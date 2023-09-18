These Home Upgrades Won’t Break The Bank And Are Completely Friendly If You Happen To Be A Renter

It can be a real struggle when your only housing option is a rental house or apartment, especially because if you want to make some modifications to your space, you’re often not allowed to.

But today, there are many ways to personalize and revamp your rental without breaking the bank, losing your security deposit, and angering your landlord. Here are some of them!

Use peel-and-stick flooring.

If you hate how your floors look in your rental, try using peel-and-stick floor tiles! There are tons of affordable brands online and in home improvement stores. It’s a fun way to add a pop of color and unique design to a dull space. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully, and you’re good to go!

Use peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Like the floor tiles, there are many versions of peel-and-stick wallpaper and backsplashes. If you want to personalize your walls but can’t find artwork that does the trick or are too nervous to paint, then peel-and-stick wallpaper may be the perfect choice for you. Be sure to pick a brand with good reviews, as some peel-and-stick wallpapers can not stick as well as others.

Get a new showerhead.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever lived in a rental apartment with a terrible shower head and shower pressure. There have been a lot of us who’ve lived through that situation. One of the easiest ways to improve your rental bathroom and your shower time is to change your shower head!

Whether you choose one that lights up or has mineral rocks in it, replacing your shower head is a great step toward a fresh start.

