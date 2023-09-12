Your Wedding Day Is Not Just A Special Time For You, It’s Also A Big Deal For The Woman Who Raised You, So Show Your Mom Some Appreciation With These Thoughtful Gift Ideas

Your wedding day is not just a special time for you and your soon-to-be spouse. It’s also a big deal for the woman who raised you. Your mother has been there for you through thick and thin. And she has most likely lent a huge helping hand to ensure that everything goes smoothly for your celebration.

So, whether she helped with dress fittings, decorated the venue, or swooped in to save the day after a giant zit appeared on your face, don’t forget to show your appreciation to her for all that she’s done.

The happy couple usually gives a present to the bride’s mother together. It doesn’t matter how much the gift cost, as long as it’s meaningful. Either way, she will be sure to love it!

You can give her the gift before the wedding in front of the entire wedding party or in a more intimate setting, like during the morning of the wedding when you’re both getting glammed up together.

You could also wait until after the wedding when things are less hectic. Take Mom out to dinner and present the gift then. There’s really no wrong time–it just depends on what feels right for you.

So, what makes a good gift for the mother of the bride? Here’s a list of ideas to help you decide what to get her.

Jewelry

Jewelry is usually well-received. A pair of earrings, a customized necklace, or a knot bracelet commemorating the day you and your significant other tied the knot will be something she treasures for years to come. Depending on when you give it to her, she may even wear it on your special day.

Framed Photo

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.