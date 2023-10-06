Beat The Infamous “Mid-Semester Slump” By Incorporating These Tips And Tricks Into Your Routine

As we enter October, the weather gets colder, and fall is in full swing. Many of us start getting excited for sweater weather and spooky season.

However, if you’re a college student, you could be entering what will be the hardest part of your first semester of the school year.

When I was a college student, I would enter a ‘mid-semester slump’ in the middle of each semester, which tended to hit me the hardest in the fall.

After all, it’s that moment where you started the semester with a bang, had all of this energy for studying and socializing, and then you realized you still have finals and a lot of work ahead of you.

Entering a mid-semester slump is super common and typically involves college students feeling burnt out, unmotivated, tired, and even a little depressed.

If you’ve found yourself in that situation, have no fear, as I’m about to give you some tips on how to push through it.

Get some extra sleep.

Late nights in college are like a rite of passage, but if you’re feeling extra tired these days, prioritize getting extra sleep each night. It’s hard not to suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out) in school, especially if you go to a big party school, but I promise you, you have years of partying left in you.

Take some time to wind down on weekday evenings, and ensure you get at least seven to eight hours of sleep at night.

