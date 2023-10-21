Don’t Let Deer Dine On Your Garden: Instead, Here Are Some Gorgeous Perennials They’ll Pass On

If you have a green thumb, you probably cherish the outdoors as a place to find solace and fresh air. But, some common garden visitors– like deer– can totally ruin your mellow.

While deer might look adorable in those wildlife documentaries, they’re a lot less cute when they’re treating your flower beds like an all-you-can-eat buffet.

But hey, you don’t have to live in annoyance forever. Instead, there are some beautiful perennials out there that are not only deer-resistant but also ridiculously easy to grow.

Astilbe: Your Go-To For Shade

Look, we get it: planting for shade can be a pain. But, astilbe makes it all worthwhile.

This feathery perennial thrives in moist, shady spots and comes in a variety of colors, from whites to dark reds.

And the best part? Deer turn up their noses at it. Maybe it’s the texture; maybe it’s the scent. Either way, your shade garden is safe.

Peony: They’re Showstoppers

If you’re looking to make a statement, peonies are your plant. These perennials come in a range of colors and are famous for their massive, fragrant blooms. No wonder they’re a favorite for floral arrangements!

