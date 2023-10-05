Halloween Is Known For Being The Spookiest Holiday Of The Year, But It Used To Be More Romantic

Halloween is known for being the spookiest holiday of the year. Trick-or-treating, dressing up in frightful costumes, visiting haunted houses, watching horror movies, and telling scary stories are all common Halloween traditions.

What you may not know about Halloween is that it used to have a much more romantic element. When you think of holidays dedicated to true love, Valentine’s Day is probably what comes to mind. But long ago, Halloween was a day when people engaged in rituals to summon up the love of their lives.

Here are some long-lost love rituals from Halloween’s past that you might want to partake in this year. Whether you’re single or married, these games will get the Halloween party roaring.

Bobbing For Apples

Today, bobbing for apples is still a fun part of the seasonal fall activities. It’s a favorite pastime among children, but before it became a tradition with kids, it was associated with romance.

There were a few different variations of the game. In one, the men would use a knife to carve what they wanted to acquire onto their apples.

Then, the apples were tossed into the water, and the boys would try to grab the stems of the apples with their teeth. In another, an apple was assigned to each man at the party. The girls would bob for the apple of the boy they desired.

Kale-Picking

This leafy, green vegetable is now popular among health nuts, but once upon a time, kale was used to predict your romantic future. In Scotland, single adults would participate in kale-picking as a way to find love.

