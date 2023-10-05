A Man In Her Small Town Creepily Spied On Her Through Her Bathroom Window

Small towns often appear charming, quiet, and peaceful, but chances are, there’s always some kind of drama going on beneath the surface.

TikToker Alexandria (@alexandriaf808) lives in a small town, and she’s sharing the latest piece of gossip about a man who was spying on her through her bathroom window.

One day, she happened to meet a woman. They hit it off and became good friends instantly, so they made plans to go out for coffee and shop around at a little boutique store together a week later.

A few days after their initial meeting but before their scheduled plans, Alexandria was sitting on the front porch of her house enjoying a cup of coffee when a neighbor walked by exclaiming, “Last night was crazy, huh?”

Alexandria had no idea what they were referring to, so she ran over to inquire about what had happened. The neighbor spilled the details, and Alexandria learned that a guy had gotten arrested the night before, right outside of her house.

He had climbed onto the fire escape and was watching her through her bathroom window while engaging in inappropriate behavior. Police caught him in the act with his pants down.

Later that day, a maintenance worker came over to Alexandria’s place. She asked if he would be able to do something for her, but before she could even finish her sentence, he chimed in, assuming that she wanted her bathroom window fixed. He revealed that the guy who had been arrested last night was his cousin!

“How did everyone in town know about Crusty Corey watching me put my cold cream on, and no one thought to give me a courtesy call during any of this?” she said.

A couple of days went by, and it was now time for her to meet the woman for coffee. The woman started venting to Alexandria about how the father of her children hadn’t been answering her phone calls or text messages.

