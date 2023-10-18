He Accused His Girlfriend Of Trying To “Baby Trap” Him After He Made It Clear That He Didn’t Want Kids And Got Called Insane

This man and his girlfriend have been in a relationship for the last three years.

They met when they were both 20 years old.

For quite a while, he had been able to envision getting married to his girlfriend. In his mind, she had all the qualities he dreamed of in a wife.

When he and his girlfriend first started dating, he informed her that he never wanted to have children, and he didn’t want to adopt in the future, either.

At the time, she told her that this was fine, and she accepted his decision not to have children.

Everything went well throughout their relationship, and a few months ago, they moved in together.

However, he noticed some drastic changes, and he has been reflecting on his girlfriend’s behavior.

“My girlfriend would do things like send me baby TikToks or show me pictures of nursing rooms on Pinterest. I always commented that they looked nice, and she seemed kind of dreamy about it. I always kind of assumed this was temporary baby fever and didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

Later, his girlfriend began having discussions with his mother about children. She wanted to see photos from when he was a baby and asked his mother about her experience with raising him.

