She Finally Took Her Kids And Moved Out Because Her Mother-In-Law Wouldn’t Accept Her Sons As Grandchildren

It’s so upsetting to see people trying so hard to blend their families and have some relatives who aren’t on board for petty reasons.

One woman recently moved out of her family’s shared home because her mother-in-law refused to accept her kids from a previous relationship as her grandchildren.

She has been married to her husband for over 10 years, and they’re part of a large blended family. She has two sons from a previous relationship, and her husband adopted them. They live in a home with relatives from her husband’s side of the family, including her mother-in-law.

When she and her husband first got married, her mother-in-law was very supportive and showed a lot of love to her boys, in addition to her six biological grandchildren. She even attended the adoption papers signing and cried tears of joy. Then, everything suddenly changed.

“Almost two years ago, I was fixing beds upstairs, and I heard my mother-in-law talking to her friend on the phone,” she said.

“I guess she hadn’t talked to her friend in a long time, and she was updating her on everything. I heard her saying she had six grandchildren and her son married a woman with kids. I was floored.”

Over the last few years, her mother-in-law’s behavior toward her sons worsened. She started excluding them from everything she did with her other grandchildren and would take photos with the other grandchildren but not her boys.

Her mother-in-law even adjusted her will so that her six biological grandkids would receive something, but not her sons.

“She also opened bank accounts for all of them except my kids [and] she told my husband I was the one causing the divide, but my husband and I raised the kids as ours,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.