He Laughed Out Loud When His Wife’s Friend Told Her That She’s Better Than Her

This man and his wife, 39, have been married for 9 years, and they have a son.

He deeply loves his wife, and he feels like his life wouldn’t make sense without her in it.

“My wife struggles a lot with insecurity. To remedy this, she has surrounded herself with friends whom, truthfully, she thinks less of. A lot of her friends have been out of shape, poor, and mentally unstable, and my wife has admitted she feels like the stable and sensible one with all of them. When she’s not talking about them like they’re charity cases, she’s usually insulting them,” he said.

Currently, his wife is going to therapy, and even though she gets along well with her therapist, she doesn’t believe that she’s been the problem.

Candy, 31, is the youngest of his wife’s friends and is just one of many people that his wife has in her life in order to make herself feel better about herself.

“Candy was sort of a mess as a teenager, barely passed high school, couldn’t hold down a job, and was in and out of hospitals due to unmedicated mental health problems. I think my wife was probably the cruelest to her out of all her friends because Candy never really stood up for herself. At some point, we didn’t really understand how or what came over her, but Candy really did a 180, got medicated, got her degree, and now is living in a nice country house with a well-paying job, her husband, and three kids,” he explained.

However, watching Candy get her life together throughout the last few years seemed to deeply affect his wife.

She was ever meaner towards Candy on a regular basis. His wife constantly made rude comments about Candy’s house, job, and parenting choices. Also, his wife made sure to bring up Candy’s past struggles to make Candy feel bad.

Candy never said a word about any of this until he and his wife went to Candy’s house recently.

