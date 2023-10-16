A Guy Approached Her At A Bar, Made Some Weird Comments To Her, And Then Later Shared A Recording Of Their Interaction Without Her Consent While Trying To Dish Out Dating Advice

A TikTok user recently deleted a post that he made about dating advice that caused a lot of controversy on the internet.

This guy is a self-proclaimed dating coach who offers his advice on how to attract women by using certain language and body language tactics.

The video clip he initially shared depicts him having a conversation with a girl at a bar. While many people thought this guy looked pretty awkward in the video, it was the words and phrases that were used in the caption that rubbed a lot of users the wrong way.

“Notice how my body language is pointing away from her, but hers is open to me. The smallest things will convey to her subconscious who is the buyer and who is the seller,” he wrote in his since-deleted post.

Evidently, this comment was not the first one that he had made to the girl at the bar. The girl that is in the video, Lexi (@travelwlexi), stepped forward and made a video herself.

She expressed how she didn’t think she would ever be hearing from him again after walking away from him at the bar after he made several weird comments, and she also shared that she had no idea that she was being recorded.

“But, really happy that you’re able to capture this moment so people know how to not treat or talk about women,” Lexi said in her video.

After all of the commotion and negative attention that his original post received, this guy decided to delete the video.

He even made a follow-up post, trying to say that Lexi did not deserve to unknowingly recorded be posted online like that, and told the internet not to send her any hate or negativity.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.