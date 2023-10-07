Her Sister Wants Them To Have A Double Wedding, But She Told Her Sister Nothing Will Make Her Want To Do This

This 27-year-old woman recently got engaged and is excited to get married next year. Her 28-year-old sister Sierra has also been engaged for around four years and wants to get married next year as well. So, Sierra suggested that they have a double wedding.

But for many reasons, she’s shutting down her sister’s idea.

For instance, Sierra would be inviting people that she does not want to have at her own wedding, including certain family members of theirs. There are several people, including their mother and her family, that she is not in contact with and would not want present on her wedding day.

Sierra, however, was hopeful that planning a double wedding would help to heal the family issues.

For some background, her mother left her father while pregnant with her, and her mother met her current husband while still going through the divorce.

As soon as the divorce was final, the new husband then moved in and soon after got married to her mom when she and her sister were still very young.

And while Sierra is fond of him and his family, she is not very close to them and thinks that he has always tried to take their father’s place. Her mother and new husband would also frequently talk badly about her father’s lower-paying job and push her to refer to her stepfather as her dad.

“He’d tell me he would pay for me to do the nicer art classes if I called him dad. He offered to buy me $300 worth of art supplies if I called him dad in front of my dad and hugged him. That kind of thing was common,” she explained.

Growing up, their father had equal custody of them, and she always preferred his company and had a much closer relationship with him. Eventually, all of the negative things they would say about her father made her stop talking to her mother, stepfather, and his family.

