His Friends Ordered The Most Expensive Items On The Menu At A Restaurant, Like A $400 Bottle Of Wine, And Then Expected Him To Pick Up The Check

Have you ever had a successful job or a large salary and noticed that all your loved ones suddenly expected you to pay for their meals and other things?

One man is a professional soccer player and was appalled when friends from his hometown went out to dinner with him, ordered the most expensive items on the menu, and then expected him to pick up the check.

He is a soccer player for a professional team in Europe, which has been very exciting for him.

Recently, his team played a game against his home city, and he took advantage of the opportunity to have dinner with some hometown friends.

“I have been friends with these people since high school, and I would say they are the only true friends I have,” he explained.

“It’s incredibly difficult meeting people when you are kind of famous and supposedly rich, as most of the people want to use you in some way.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t realize that his childhood friends would end up using him too.

Everyone was super excited to see him, and he didn’t think twice when he saw the choice of restaurant. It was a nice place, but it also was the kind of place where you could get a reasonably priced meal if you were considerate.

It was the same restaurant he had chosen when he first got signed to his team. He invited his friends to eat with him in celebration and picked up the check. What he didn’t realize was that his friends thought it would be the same kind of setup this time around.

