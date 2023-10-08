Research Suggests There May Be A Correlation Between The Color Of Your Cat’s Fur And Personality Type

If you are the proud pet owner of a cat, you may have noticed that your cat has a unique personality. Could the color of your cat’s coat have something to do with their particular behaviors?

While some personality traits are more common in cats of a certain color, there is no solid evidence that proves that fur color is a defining factor in cat personality.

However, a study from the National Institutes of Health suggests there may be a correlation between the two. With that being said, let’s take a look at the characteristics associated with each cat coat color.

TikToker @cathunter.app is describing the personality types of six different-colored cats. If you’re curious about what your cat’s fur color might indicate about their personality, keep reading!

Tabby cats are recognizable by their distinctive striped markings. They are the most common coat patterns among cats. Tabby cats tend to be very social and playful. They like to spend time with their humans and welcome pets and cuddles. They also enjoy hunting and will often bring you their kills.

Next on the list are white cats. Most white cats have a genetic defect that causes them to have poor hearing and eyesight. As a result, they often stay close to their humans for safety and protection.

Orange cats can have differing personalities. Some are extremely affectionate, while others are more independent and prefer to have things done their way. So, if you’re looking for a cuddly cat companion, an orange cat may not be the one for you since you’ll be taking a gamble.

Historically, black cats have ties to witchcraft and bad luck, causing them to be targeted and killed. Their fight for survival has given them strong genes, so they are less likely to become sick. Black cats aren’t more “bad” than any other cat color. In fact, they are just as sweet and friendly as cats of a lighter color.

Tortoiseshell cats are almost exclusively female since male tortoiseshell cats are rare. They are known for being the divas of the cat world, and their eccentric personalities have been deemed as their “tortitude.” They are sassy, independent, and energetic. They also are quick to anger and dislike sharing their home with other pets.

