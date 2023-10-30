She Agreed To Loan Her Nephew Her Daughter’s Car, But After He Acted Entitled And Disrespectful, She Went Back On The Agreement And Refused To Help Him Anymore

This woman recently bought a car for her daughter, who is going to be 17 years old this week.

Before making the purchase, her 23-year-old nephew’s car was repossessed because he wasn’t making car payments.

Afterward, she comforted him and let him know that she would try to help him come up with a plan of what to do.

She was planning to buy her daughter a car, knowing that her daughter wouldn’t be able to drive it until February because she currently only has her learner’s permit.

When she told her daughter about how her nephew’s vehicle had been repossessed, her daughter said that she didn’t mind if he borrowed her car for the time being.

At first, she was thinking about going forward with this idea. She would have let her nephew borrow her daughter’s car and have him listed on her insurance.

However, she’s since changed her mind.

From the moment her nephew’s car was taken away, she assured him that she would help him.

Not long ago, she bought her daughter’s car.

