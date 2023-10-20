She And Her Husband Decided To Take $80 Out Of Their Friend’s Wedding Gift Because Their Friend Had An Outburst After Her Husband Refused To Take Home Leftovers From The Event

Have you ever gotten someone a gift for their birthday or a special event and then wanted to take it back after they did something rude?

One woman and her husband decided to take some money out of the wedding gift they got for their friends after they had an outburst at the wedding.

She and her husband, Kyle, are in their late 20s and are in a board games club with a few other couples. Recently, one of the couples from the club, Matt and Jen, held a very laidback wedding ceremony and reception at their local church.

A month before the wedding, Matt reached out to her and asked if he could pick her up something from the grocery store for the big day.

“I thought that was kind of weird, but I kind of laughed it off,” she said.

“I said sure, pick up some Thomas English Muffins. So the big day comes, [and] the ceremony was at their church. It was really lovely. Next up, the reception was in the church basement. There were dishes all set-out, and it looked like a potluck, so I asked one of our other Game Night friends who was there if we should’ve brought something.”

Her friend told her the wedding reception was self-catered by Matt and Jen, who had bought and put out all the food themselves, so she and Kyle didn’t have to get anything. Sure enough, she saw the English muffins she asked for set out, buttered and ready to eat.

Matt and Jen purchased an odd assortment of food, but everyone filled up on it, along with the alcohol served at the reception. They had a really nice time with everyone until the reception began to die down.

As the celebrations ended, Matt handed her some Tupperware and asked her to take home the English muffins. When she told him ‘no thank you,’ she had no idea what he would do next.

