She’s Been Casually Seeing A Guy For A Few Months, But He Just Told Her That He Took Another Girl Out On A Date And They’re Going To See Where It Goes

This 29-year-old girl has been casually seeing a 25-year-old guy for a couple of months now, and she really is starting to have serious feelings for him.

She was planning on saying to him that she would like to be exclusive, but yesterday evening, he told her something shocking.

Out of nowhere, he said to her that he took another girl out on a date and that it went so wonderfully he’s planning on seeing where it goes between them.

“My heart immediately sank,” she explained. “Though this isn’t cheating, and he has every right to see other people, I’m still heartbroken.”

“I was hoping to take things to the next step and was so excited. Why does he have the urge to tell me about this date?”

“Does he expect me to act jealous? Is this his way of stopping what’s been going on between us? Does he even care?”

A piece of her would like to admit to him that she’s falling for him before he gets too serious with this other girl that he’s now also dating.

But, another part of her says she should back way off and wait to see how things go with him and this other girl.

She could then wait to see if he does end up coming back to her at some point and saying that she’s actually the one he wants to be serious with.

