He Went To Pick A Girl Up For A Date And She Was Busy Hooking Up With Another Guy, So He Awkwardly Waited Around On Her Couch

This 18-year-old guy met a girl the same age as him over the summer, and they first connected via a dating website.

They got along wonderfully online, and they then noticed they would be attending the exact same college come fall.

They went out together on a first date, and they ended up having a ton in common. He says that this girl is drop-dead gorgeous, and he couldn’t believe that she was even on a dating site at all.

Anyway, as they kept talking, she admitted to him that she was completely “playing the field” and still dating multiple guys at once.

“I understood that; it makes sense that a girl as cool and beautiful as her would have many guys who want to be with her,” he explained.

“We saw each other three times before college started, and on that last time, she was again upfront with me that she does want to keep seeing me, but she also wants to have as much fun as she can while she’s still single. I didn’t ask questions, but I knew what she meant.”

On their first day of college classes, they spent some time together, and she questioned him about why he hadn’t made any moves on her yet.

It made him anxious that she bothered asking that, and he said he didn’t want to rush into anything with her.

Well, she replied that it was adorable of him to want to take his time but that she was sleeping with all of the guys she was speaking with.

