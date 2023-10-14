She Keeps Wearing The Watch That Her Ex-Husband Got Her Instead Of The One From Her Husband, And It’s Only Fueling More Resentment In Their Relationship

This 38-year-old woman and her ex-husband, 46, have an 8-year-old son. Five years ago, her husband broke up with her after a decade of being together. Now, her ex has a girlfriend, 27, whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter with.

Despite the fact that she and her ex-husband are living their own lives, she acknowledges that he is still the father of their son.

In her view, just because their marriage didn’t work out doesn’t mean that they can’t remain friends.

She believes that it’s especially important to stay friendly because having a child together means that you will be communicating with one another forever, even if your relationship doesn’t last.

“He is very proud of our son, and a great example of that is how even though the legally mandated amount of child support would have come out to six figures a year, he gives above and beyond that to our son in the form of money and gifts, which is his love language,” she said.

Clearly, her ex-husband is quite wealthy, and she believes that this is the main reason why there is tension between her and her current husband, 38.

Her husband has constantly made remarks about how he felt like the family business of rehab facilities that her ex inherited and built upon were “full of ‘body brokers.'”

He came to this conclusion because her ex-husband’s brother had been accused of this, but it turned out that the person who made the claim was just bitter and making up lies.

Also, her husband has wondered if her ex’s girlfriend feels uncomfortable with how many gifts her ex sends.

