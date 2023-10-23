She Pointed Out A Couple Of Weird Things On Your Body That You Can Thank Evolution For

Have you ever wondered what sort of traits we, as a species, have lost due to evolution? Like the shape of our skulls or the change of our teeth.

Or even the food our bodies are able to digest without trouble. There are so many things that have changed in the evolution of the human body. And a lot of them the general population isn’t aware of.

One evolutionary anthropologist shared several traits that she called “evolutionary leftovers.” Dorsa Amir went to Twitter to share these traits and what they were originally used for.

“Did you know that the human body is full of evolutionary leftovers that no longer serve a purpose? These are called vestigial structures, and they’re fascinating,” she started.

“Put your hand flat on a surface and touch your pinky to your thumb. Do you see a raised band in your wrist? That there’s a vestigial muscle called the palmaris longus. It used to help you move around the trees. About 14% of us don’t even have this muscle anymore.”

If you’re like me, then as soon as you read the above line, you went to see if you had this muscle in your arm. My arm doesn’t have it; maybe that’s why I wasn’t great at climbing trees when I was little, haha.

There are so many things, uncountable amounts, that have gotten the human race to where it is today.

And it’s impossible to think about what it might look like in one thousand years or whether we’ll be here in that time.

“Check our your ear. Do you see this little bump? That’s called Darwin’s tubercle. It used to help you move your ears around,” she continued.

