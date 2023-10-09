She Refused To Skip Her School’s Homecoming Dance In Order To Make Her Autistic Brother Feel Better

This 15-year-old girl’s brother, 16, has autism.

Even though her brother is a year older, he was held back in school, so she and her brother are in the same grade now.

Growing up, she always felt like her parents didn’t care about her, and in her view, it seemed like they chose to have her in the first place so that her brother would have a companion.

She clarified that she never suffered from neglect, and her parents never mistreated her.

However, her parents made it clear that they hoped her life would revolve around her brother.

As a child, her parents made her participate in the activities her brother wanted to do, and her parents made them do everything together.

“When I wanted to learn piano, and he wanted to do karate, we both had to do karate. When my friends invited me to playdates, I could only go if he could, too,” she said.

At a very young age, her parents would talk other parents into including her brother in activities, but as she grew a bit older, she stopped doing things with friends because she was tired of having to bring her brother with her.

When she was in the sixth grade, her family moved, so she struggled to make friends at her new school since her brother was always around.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.