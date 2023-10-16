She Says Her Male Coworkers Don’t Like Her Because She Doesn’t Talk To Them And Is Not Friendly Either

A woman revealed a phenomenon in work environments through her experience–that her male coworkers don’t seem to like her because she does not act “nice” to them.

TikToker Darla Mae posted a 15-second video on her account @dar.la.mae describing what she had heard.

“So I heard through the grapevine where I work that men don’t like me because I don’t say hi to them, I don’t look up at them, and I’m not friendly to them when we pass by,” Darla explained.

“To that, I say ‘good,'” she continued explaining because she has those men exactly where she wants them to be, away from her.

Darla also titled her video “Who else can relate” with a smiley face.

Her video has since reached over 170K views with 833 comments. The TikToker proved her experience is not just a solo story, while many of her commenters had shared theirs at their work.

“I can relate to this! They even tried to get HR involved and were told to do their job because we’re employed to build a company, not bonds,” @Marrisa wrote.

“Yess! Men don’t understand their attention does not validate us. We don’t want or need their attention!!” @Michellemarie said.

“And if you would smile or be nicer to them, they automatically think you’re into them,” @lana.ar28 shared.

